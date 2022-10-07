今年度中國時報文化基金會「青年學者奬」揭曉，共選出10位青年學者，第一名及第二名得中國時報獎學金創辦者 余紀忠先生及 余蔡玉輝女士特別獎，各得獎金金額一萬美元。其他8位得青年學者獎，各得獎金金額六千美元。
參與本次「青年學者奬」的評審包括：樊懋勇教授、劉嶽雲教授、王晴佳教授、王德威教授、葉文心教授、邢幼田教授、余似華小姐等人。
時報青年學者獎得獎名單如下：
創辦者余紀忠先生獎學金得獎者
名字 : Wanheng Hu 胡萬亨
國籍 : CHINA
學校：Cornell University
學科： Science and Technology Studies
題目 : The Algorithmic Translation of Expertise: An Ethnography of the Chinese Medical Artificial Intelligence Industry
題目 : 專家知識的算法再造: 一個關於中國醫療人工智能產業的民族誌
余蔡玉輝女士特別獎
名字 : Ming-his Chu 朱明希
國籍 : Taiwan
學校：Northwestern University
學科：Modern East Asian History; Economic History, Legal History
題目 : The Mother of All Governmental Affairs: Law and the Transformation of Chinese Tax Culture in Global Context, 1912-1952.
題目: 庶政之母: 全球視野下法律與中國租稅文化的轉型1912-1952.
時報青年學者獎得獎名單8位:
名字 :Niping Yan 嚴旎萍
國籍 : CHINA
學校： University of British Columbia
學科： Late Imperial China, Maritime History; Global History; Spanish Empire
題目 : Constructing Spanish Knowledge of China: The Boxer Codex and Sino-Hispanic Cultural Interactions in the Sixteenth Century.
題目 : 建構西班牙人的中國知識: <謨區查抄本>與十六世紀中西文化碰撞
名字 : Yen-Ting Hsu 許晏庭
國籍 :Taiwan
學校：University of California, San Diego
學科： Sociology
題目 : How to Shape a City’s Character? The Urban Politics and Governance of Cultural Heritage in 21st-Century Taipei
題目 : 城市性格如何形塑? 二十一世紀台北文化資產的都市政治與治理
名字 : Weifang Xu 徐偉方
國籍 : CHINA
學校：Florida State University
學科：International Relations, Political Science, China-U.S. Relation
題目 :Pride and Prejudice: The Dual Effect of “Wolf-Warrior” Diplomacy on Domestic and International Audience.
題目 : 傲慢與偏見:「戰狼」外交的國際和國內效應
名字 : Hanping Li 李漢平
國籍 : P.R.C.
學校：University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign
學科： Book History, Early Modern China, Modern Japan
題目 : Plebeianization of Laugher: Commercial Publishing, Popular Knowledge, and Humor Perception in the Late Ming.
題目 : 笑的庶民化: 晚明的商業出版、通俗知識與幽默觀念
名字 : Jingyun Dai 戴靖沄
國籍 : China
學校：Harvard University
學科：Sociology
題目 : How do Class Origin and Gender Shape Students’ Class Projects at Elite Universities in Contemporary China?
題目 : 階層和性別如何影響中國菁英大學學生的階層想象?
名字 : Zhaowen Guo 郭兆文
國籍 : CHINA
學校：University of Washington, Seattle
學科：Comparative Politics, Political Economy, Computational Methods
題目 : Surveillance and Privacy, Public Opinion, Digital Politics
題目 : 監控與隱私 民意與輿論
名字 : Mingtang Liu 劉明棠
國籍 : P.R.C.
學校：Johns Hopkins University
學科： Sociology
題目 : Tackling Overproduction: The Political Economy of China’s Uneven Statism
題目 : 應對過剩: 中國不平衡國家主義的政治經濟學
名字 :Tim Shao-Hung Teng 鄧紹宏
國籍 : Taiwan
學校：Harvard University
學科：Chinese Film and Media
題目 : Infrastructures of Feeling: An Elemental History of Chinese Cinema,1895-1937
題目 : 基礎感覺結構: 早期中國電影的物質環境史, 1895-1937
