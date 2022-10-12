歐洲議會於上周通過新法，強制規定2024年起，歐盟境內所有智慧手機、平板電腦等電子產品的充電接頭，一律採用Type C規格，預計將會對一向堅持使用Lightning接頭的蘋果公司造成巨大影響，今天我們就來從國外新聞報導學TOEIC測驗相關英文吧！

Apple must change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras.（就在歐盟國家和議員於周二同意手機、平板、相機使用單一充電接頭後，蘋果必須在2024年前改變在歐洲販賣iPhone手機的連接頭。）

電子連接器英文怎麼說？

connector的意思是「接頭」，來自於動詞connect，有「連結」的意思，字尾加上「-or」就成為名詞，在此指的是「連結器」。若要表達「連結到某個物品」則需要用介系詞to來接連結的對象。

Can I connect my printer to your computer?（我能把我的印表機連接到你的電腦上嗎？）

Your flight arrives at 12:30, when it connects with a bus service to your hotel.（您的航班於 12:30 抵達，屆時將有接駁巴士接您到入住的飯店。）

connects with用來表達「接駁」的概念，注意介系詞要用with來連結接駁的交通工具。另外connecting flight則是代表「（轉機的）班機」。

There’s a connecting train service between the airport and the city.（機場和該市之間有火車聯運服務。）

而加上字尾「-tion」則是名詞變化connection，表達「連結」的抽象概念。

The electricity company guarantees connection within 24 hours.（電力公司保證24小時內通電。）

若是要描述插頭連接「鬆脫」，則可以用loose來形容。

No wonder your charger isn't working. There's a loose connection in the plug.（難怪你的充電器沒辦法充電，插頭接線鬆了。）

charge的各種用法

charging port代表「充電口」，顧名思義，動詞charge有「充電」的意思。

She drove the car round the block to charge (up) its batteries.（為了給電池充電，她開車繞著街區轉。）

片語on charge用來表達「處於充電狀態」，使用動詞leave則有「保持某種狀態」之意思。

Is it all right to leave the battery on charge overnight?（讓電池充一整夜的電可以嗎？）

而在TOEIC測驗中，charge有兩個重要的用法需要特別注意，分別為charge「收費、索費」、in charge of「負責、主導」。

charge做動詞時，代表「向某人收費、索費」的意思；相反地，常用片語free of charge就是「不收費」，charge在此當名詞使用。

The bank charged the commission to change my traveler's cheques.（銀行收取了更換我旅行支票的手續費。）

They fixed my watch free of charge.（他們免費修好了我的手錶。）

in charge of在TOEIC測驗中經常出現，代表「負責、主導」的意思。

Who will be in charge of the department when Sophie leaves?（Sophie離開後，誰來管理這個部門？）

port原是指「港口」，後來延伸出「進／出口」的意思。

We had a good view of all the ships coming into/leaving port.（我們可以清楚地看到所有進／出港口的船隻。）

名詞portal有「網站入口」的意思，形容詞portable則解釋為「輕便的、手提的」，如a portable radio／phone／computer「可擕式收音機／行動電話／手提電腦」。延伸出「可轉移的」意思。

Your phone number is portable if you decide to move to a different home or office.（如果您決定要搬家或換辦公室的話，您的電話號碼是可轉移的。）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

1. In order for you to receive the early registration rate, your application form must be postmarked ________ Friday, October 28.

(A) in advance

(B) beforehand

(C) previously

(D) no later than

2. A new system ________ the latest data-analysis methods was implemented this week.

(A) is incorporating

(B) that incorporates

(C) incorporation of

(D) had incorporated

3. ________ in the late 1800’s, many of the coastline’s lighthouses remain standing today, having withstood the forces of nature for decades.

(A) Built

(B) Building

(C) Been built

(D) Having built

解析：

1. 正解為(D)。語意為「為了讓你獲得早鳥報名優惠，你的申請表格郵戳日期必須在10月28日星期五之前。」本題要考連接接時間的介系詞，句中要表達寄信日期最晚不可超過10月28日，故(D)「不晚於…」為正確答案。

2. 正解為(B)。語意為「本周實施了一個包含最新數據分析方法的新系統。」本題為文法題，考形容詞字句修飾名詞，句中要修飾的對象是主詞a new system，主要動詞是was implemented，因此要用that接字句的動詞。故(B) 為正確答案。

3. 正解為(A)。語意為「建於1800年代後期，海岸線上的燈塔至今仍屹立不倒，幾十年來承受了來自大自然的力量。」本題要考分詞構句，句中指的是海岸邊的燈塔於1800年代被建造，因此要用過去分詞，在此省略了be動詞。故(A) 為正確答案。

文／Buffy Kao