WORLD! J.P. Morgan has executed its 1st *LIVE* trade on public blockchain using DeFi, Tokenized Deposits & Verifiable Credentials, part of @MAS_sg Project Guardian 🙌🚀🔥https://t.co/XI212SG4zg Many world 1sts here, & since this is public ⛓ here’s a transparent🧵on what we did: