梅根和哈利因為挺身反抗英國王室制度化的種族歧視，而獲得羅勃．甘迺迪（Robert F. Kennedy）女兒凱麗（Kerry Kennedy）所頒發的「希望漣漪」（Ripple of Hope）獎表揚。
據《每日郵報》（Daily Mail）7日報導，梅根周二晚現身時，一身訂製的路易威登（Louis Vuitton）白色低肩禮服看來格外令人眼熟，似乎向威爾斯王妃取了時尚經。因為就在幾天前，凱特才穿了風格雷同的亮綠色禮服，在美國波士頓和夫婿威廉一道，主持了「為地球奮鬥獎」（The Earthshot Prize）頒獎典禮。
兩套禮服設計神似，不同的只有顏色，還有下襬開衩的方向，凱特的禮服是在後面，而梅根的是在前面。當然，還有一個最大的不同就是價格，由於凱特是在網路上租的，一晚要價91美元（近2800台幣），遠不如梅根的路易威登超級名牌。
而梅根夫婦的網飛（Netflix）新紀錄片本周播出，美國國家廣播公司（NBC）的談話性節目「今日秀」（The Today Show）說，梅根和哈利與凱特及威廉正在上演一場宣傳大戰。至於在頒獎典禮中，梅根和哈利則誓言，反抗壓迫、不公不義和種族主義的戰爭才開始。
文章來源：Prince Harry drapes a protective arm around Meghan Markle before they accept 'anti-racism' award at NYC gala where they discussed how sharing their life experiences has had an 'enormous impact'
文章來源：Royal fashion face off! Meghan Markle channels the Princess of Wales’ Earthshot Prize look in New York ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary that could be ‘uncomfortable’ for Kate
文章來源：Prince Harry and Meghan vow this is the 'beginning' and talk of 'sweeping down walls of oppression' as they receive award at New York gala for 'fighting racism' - hours before their explosive Netflix docuseries is released
