#3x08 Promo pics are here....#Shadowhunters #ShadowhuntersSeason3 #AHeartOfDarkness

Clary is clearly in trouble after the Clave finds out what really happened by Lake Lyn w Jace and Raziel and Jia Penhallow is clearly not happy 😮...hello there #FrancoiseYip pic.twitter.com/HOEdSf6CoO