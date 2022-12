Today, 64 soldiers of the Armed Forces of 🇺🇦, who fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, returned to Ukraine.



It was also possible to free a US citizen who helped our people - Suedi Murekezi. The bodies of the 4 dead were also returned. #StandWithUkraine



📷 Andriy Yermak