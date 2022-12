USA 🇺🇸 will provide $1.8 Billion in military aid to Ukraine 🇺🇦



The package will include:

1. A Patriot Air Defense System

2. Precision Guided Bombs JDAMs

3. HIMARS Ammunition

4. AGM-88 HARM Missiles

5. Artillery and Mortar Shells

6. Trucks, Training, Weapons, and Other Assistance pic.twitter.com/pp1cCGaAPl