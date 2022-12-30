「龐克教母」薇薇安·魏斯伍德（Vivienne Westwood）於29日，於倫敦家中在家人的陪伴下離世，享壽81歲，投身服裝設計逾五十年的她，除服裝設計師身份外，更是位倡議環保的行動家、龐克文化推動者，深入於個性中的反叛精神，向來不畏懼於表達自己的想法、推翻體制，時尚是他的手段、傳遞人生思想的橋樑，而她留下的種種名言，也與其作品、精神流傳後世。

1.買少一點、選好一點、穿久一點，人們買太多衣服了。

（Buy less. Choose well. Make it last. Quality, not quantity. Everybody’s buying far too many clothes.）

2.時尚很重要，可以提升生活質量、就像所以能帶來愉悅的事物一樣，值得做好。

（Fashion is very important. It is life-enhancing and, like everything that gives pleasure, it is worth doing well.）

3.穿著令人印象深刻的人，必定過著比較有趣的生活。

（You have a more interesting life if you wear impressive clothes.）

4.我用時尚來表達我的立場，因為我是一個時尚設計師，時尚給了我非常棒的發聲管道。

（I just use fashion as an excuse to talk about politics. Because I’m a fashion designer, it gives me a voice, which is really good.）

5.我叛逆，但絕不當局外人。

（I may be a rabel, but I am not an outsider.）

6.真正的時尚災難，是當你穿上不適合自己的衣服。

（If you wear clothes that don’t suit you, you’re a fashion victim. You have to wear clothes that make you look better.）

7.在龐克被定義前，我早就是個龐克族。

（I was a punk before it got its name.）

8.買六件普通的東西，不如買一件你真正喜歡的，不要為了消費而消費。

（Instead of buying six things, buy one thing that you really like. Don’t keep buying just for the sake of it.）

9.我認為人們應該投資這個世界，可以不投資時尚單品，但要投資世界上的美好事物。

（I just think people should invest in the world. Don’t invest in fashion, but invest in the world.）

10.幾乎所有男性設計師都想讓女人看起來像女神，我卻想讓女人穿得像個英雄。

(Almost all male designers, like Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Dior, make women look like goddesses. And I want women to dress like heroes.)