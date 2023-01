A “technical issue” is affecting Manila FIR ADS-B, ADS-C, and CPDLC. NOTAMS also indicate a number of VHF radio frequencies are offline. Current NOTAM estimates 2 Jan 0100UTC resolution. Some flights are being diverted around Manila airspace. https://t.co/9VXmq0Xn0k pic.twitter.com/ul2B5cgurM