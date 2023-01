🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 Soledar direction situation as of 15.00 on January 9, 2023



▫️Threat of Bakhmut encirclement from the North



▫️On the Soledarsky site, the assault detachments of the Wagner PMCs are attacking in the central part and on the northern outskirts of Soledar. pic.twitter.com/UiBUnyXBgh