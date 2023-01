#Myanmar military using two jet fighters bombed CNA Camp at 3:30 PM on Jan 10,2022. One of the bombs landed on India's soil near #Farkawn village.

CNA Camp Victoria located on just 9 km from #Mizoram's Farkawn.

The bombing shook houses at Farkawn and glasses of a truck shattered. pic.twitter.com/Q7DZnd0aYZ