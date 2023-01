An IAF contingent will depart tomorrow for Hyakuri Air Base, Japan for the maiden 'Exercise Veer Guardian 2023' to be held with Japan Air Self Defence Force from 12th to 26th Jan 2023. IAF will participate with four Su-30 MKI, two C-17 Globemasters & an IL-78 tanker. pic.twitter.com/saAnLGDhC2