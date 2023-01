"New Zealand first baby." 🍼 🚼



📷 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her three-month-old daughter, Neve during the 73rd #UNGA in New York, September 24, 2018.



👉 Ardern made history by being the first world leader to bring a baby to the UN assembly hall. pic.twitter.com/7LdLhGpU2c