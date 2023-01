Lol:

7 Qs typical youth got during Chinese New Year



1. Salary

2. Added weight?

3. Red packet to parents?

4. Girl/boy friend?

5. Marriage?

6. kids? how many?

7. Savings? houses?



This from Taiwan, I heard another typical Q: Why you don't work for TSMC😂

