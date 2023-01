🔥🔥Rashists TG channels report about yesterday's #HIMARS attack in #Novoaidar, a facility is used for treating wounded #Kadyrov's Chechen criminals.



Confirmed 14 💀☠orcs and 24 wounded.



Note: If the Rashists confirm 14 then (?)

Remember Makiivka? they reported 60 💀☠orcs pic.twitter.com/BFVouJaKFZ