Together with my 🇫🇷 colleague @SebLecornu signed Memorandum with @thalesgroup on supply of MG-200 radars for Ukrainian air defenders. This equipment will help us to spot enemy drones & missiles, including ballistic.

Our skies will be protected from russia’s deadly attacks.

🇺🇦🤝🇨🇵 pic.twitter.com/BYOse4oCbo