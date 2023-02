Another historic first!



LCA NP-2 traps aboard @indiannavy's INS Vikrant, the first aircraft to be recovered by the indigenous aircraft carrier as part of its post-commissioning workup. The jet was flown by Capt Shivnath 'DAX' Dahiya, CO of the Naval Flight Test Sqn (INAS 552). pic.twitter.com/vHkqf19u4r