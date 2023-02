NEW: Turkey's southern town of Nurdagi seen before & after the Feb. 6 earthquake that has left more than 7,000 people dead in Turkey & Syria.



Nurdagi is ~100 mi from the epicenter of Monday's 7.8 quake in Turkey. US will deploy two 78-person search & rescue teams.



📸:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/s5YRBo79lJ