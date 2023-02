16 babies rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras are being transferred to Ankara by Turkish Presidential Plane after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Türkiye's multiple provinces https://t.co/IrVtKSlUJP



📸:Mehmet Ali Özcan, Hakan Dündar pic.twitter.com/cqqfZwo4Pu