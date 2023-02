EXCLUSIVE: U.S. tracked China spy balloon from launch on Hainan Island along unusual path by @nakashimae @shaneharris w/ CWG's @jsamenow. Weather model from @NOAA helped Wash Post simulate the balloon's bath.

Full article: https://t.co/oydx1FsNzP (1/x) pic.twitter.com/WtBKvG8ulV