#Ukraine: A Russian 04e0596 VTOL UAV was downed by the Ukrainian army in #Kherson Oblast.



It was carrying a very interesting munition - a OF-62 76mm HE-FRAG projectile, normally fired from AK-176/AK-726 naval guns, seen fitted with a AM-A B/V aerial PD fuze.



