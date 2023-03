Highlights from Shintaro Fujinami's first official start! Ran his fastball up to 97 mph with splitters up to 92. Mixed in a some sliders but often missed high and armside with them, and also saw two curveballs. Final line: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K. pic.twitter.com/2sRh9iulzm