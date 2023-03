The left galaxy is the Milky way, the right one the Andromeda galaxy. This is what will happen within 4 to 5 billion years from now



[📹 SaltyMikan + read more: https://t.co/qcBkxp3GeW]

[2012 NASA model: https://t.co/OAO39X7IuM]pic.twitter.com/UY9PI8gYFi