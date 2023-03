Ohtani in the 2023 WBC:



- hardest-hit + T-2nd-hardest hit batted balls of the tournament: 118.7 mph, 115.4 mph



- tied for fastest-thrown pitch of tournament: 102.0 mph



.435/.606/.739, 5 XBH, 8 RBI



9 2/3 IP, 2 R (1.86 ERA), 11 K, 1 Save