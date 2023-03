🕊🌅🙏 A Celebration of Life for 18-year-old Kara Santorelli took place at sunrise this morning on Pensacola Beach. The Northview High senior was killed in a wreck last week on Hwy 29. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and classmates -- https://t.co/Sy8GISDVX8 pic.twitter.com/IR2Yk4Z0Zl