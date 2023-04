Nikkei reports on JSDF manpower shortages:

- Already short 16,000 personnel

- Short 56,000 cyber experts (aim to increase by 4,000 from 890 by 2027)

- 18 million new recruits between 18-32 years old in 2022

- Projected to fall to 12 million in 2058https://t.co/gZqBrnmJx5