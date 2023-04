KD and Russ showed OUT in Game 4 🍿



KD: 31 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

Russ: 37 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST



Suns picked up the W and a 3-1 series lead.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/s4sfU5z2pn