Gerrit Cole of the @Yankees becomes the 2nd pitcher since 1901 to have the following numbers or better through five games of a season:



- 30+ IP

- 35+ K

- 3 Runs Allowed or Fewer

- 0 HR Allowed

- 0.80 WHIP or Less



Roger Clemens did this in 1991 with the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/j62isPA1I5