#NamJooHyuk at the Nonsan Training Center Graduation Ceremony which was held today April 25th! 🫡



Congratulations to our platoon leader! 🪖



Credits to:@BonD_Rainbow @bignam_china @8ckgngnj @njh_blue @222PERCENT_ #NAMJOOHYUK #남주혁 #南柱赫 #ナムジュヒョク #นัมจูฮยอก pic.twitter.com/lf12i30dBU