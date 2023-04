⚡️A kamikaze drone with 17 kg of explosives fell in the suburbs of 🇷🇺Moscow.



A drone similar to the 🇺🇦Ukrainian UJ-22 Airborn was discovered in the village of Zlodiyske near Noginsk - Russian media. The three-meter kamikaze drone carried 🇨🇦Canadian M112 explosive charges.