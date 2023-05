🇷🇺🧵The Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant has fulfilled the state defence order for the production of tank engines.



The Chelyabinsk engines are installed in tanks T-72, T-90, T-14, the BMPT Terminator, and self-propelled artillery guns (Akatsiya, Msta-S, Koalitsiya, and others).

