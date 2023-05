Germany🇩🇪 to announce tomorrow a new military aid package for Ukraine 🇺🇦— the biggest yet. € 2.7 billion



4 more IRIS-T SLM

20 more Marder IFVs

30 more Leo1

18 RCH 155 Haubitze

More Gepard AA

100 armored vehicles APCs

100 support vehicles

Surveillance drones

A lot of shells