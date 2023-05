GUILTY 1ST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER: Scott Co. judge has found Alexis Saborit guilty of horrific beheading murder of America Thayer nearly 2 years ago. Saborit & his atty have claimed mental health issues throughout case. But today, adjudicated guilty. Next steps TBD. @FOX9 https://t.co/izkOFrPFjm pic.twitter.com/C067rkb2fo