🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage of the capture of two Ukrainian soldiers. It is noteworthy that the machine gunner of the AFU is trying to shoot them in the back, but they manage to get to the trenches of the Russian military. Location: presumably Yuzhnodonets direction. https://t.co/lkbXTQkJ9Z pic.twitter.com/OYCwaLt4rn