Jays P José Berríos improved to 10-0 his career against the Orioles with his win tonight.



That's tied for the 3rd-most wins without a loss vs a single opponent over the last 80 years (Randy Johnson 13-0 vs Cubs; Clayton Kershaw 11-0 vs Mets; Bill Gullickson 10-0 vs Mariners).