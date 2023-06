this is the Nationals’ first extra-inning game. it’s game 67



that’s the 4th-most games into a season a team has played its 1st extra-inning game since 1901, behind only:



2005 Red Sox: 99

2002 White Sox: 70

2023 Rockies: 68



h/t @CespedesBBQ for asking this on Tuesday !!