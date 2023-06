TITANIC #OCEANGATE

The Titan submersible, by #OCEANGATE, lost contact 1 hour 45 min into its dive on Sunday



UPDATE: Less than 40 hours of oxygen left



How DEEP is the 5 passenger sub?

Somewhere near Titanic, around 3700 Meters.

How deep is 3700?

This video tries to explain pic.twitter.com/qfJtY4leTN