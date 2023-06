#TNIAU confirmed that not one but two USAF B-52H Stratofortress landed at Kualanamu today



They took off from Guam and were welcomed by 3x 🇮🇩 F-16s from Roesmin AFB



This is part of 🇮🇩🇺🇸 Interoperability Bomber Landing Exercise#CopeWest #BomberLandinghttps://t.co/sO9fCEZD25 pic.twitter.com/iaMY55JsfQ