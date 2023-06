The 76th Airborne Division advances on the Liman front in the DPR, the enemy are knocked out of a number of strongholds, many prisoners are taken!#source



Join Slavyangrad chat. Your opinion matters.https://t.co/ZrVHYxIzmZ@Slavyangrad

Join SLG 🔺 Intelligence Briefings,… pic.twitter.com/B4VYDrIDlk