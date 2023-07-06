民進黨國際事務部今舉辦外交使節選舉說明會，身兼民進黨主席賴清德表示，日益詭譎多變的國際環境中，台灣必須保持穩定，這是民進黨過去七年的承諾，也是他未來作為總統將延續的承諾，而為了實踐這些計劃，民進黨必須贏得即將到來的總統和立法委員選舉。

賴清德強調，民進黨在國內還必須做的更多，和平與穩定從來不應淪為競選口號，而應成為負責任且永續性政策的基礎，而這正是他希望提出的。

他還說，透過推出永續性的政策和有力的候選人，包括屬於民主大聯盟的第三黨候選人，最終將能夠贏得選舉勝利。

今出席除了賴清德，還包括祕書長許立明、賴清德競選辦公室發言人趙怡翔等黨內幹部出席，超過40位、來自30國的駐台外交使節、代表政策簡報，賴清德表示，他將勇敢地面對當前的挑戰，再次重申四大支柱的和平計劃，負責任地建構區域的和平與穩定。

賴清德指出，他深知 2024 年的大選和即將到來的競選活動是民進黨未來最重要的工作。當前民進黨面臨的關鍵性挑戰是，面對日益嚴峻的區域和國際情勢，如何維繫台灣的繁榮、安全和自由。

他說，過去幾年來，國際社會對台海和平穩定的支持日益增加，他感謝所有支持台灣聲音，因為它們不僅對台灣的安全至關重要，更證明台灣人民並不孤單。

賴清德更進一步強調，未來將執行以四大支柱構築成的和平計劃，會正視台灣面臨的挑戰，以及明確執行必要措施來保護台灣的自由、民主和生活方式。

賴清德表示，第一，增強台灣的嚇阻力是關鍵。在蔡英文總統的領導下，台灣增加了國防預算，改革了徵兵與後備役制度，並改革國軍的訓練方法和提升國防實力。他深刻體認到強大的國防實力可以減少武裝衝突的風險，並將繼續加速這些關鍵改革，包括加速國防轉型，加強具成本效益、機動性及存活力的非對稱戰力。其中，最明確目標就是，台灣必須確保戰爭對各方而言，永遠都是一個無法想像的選項。

賴清德接著說，其次，就是經濟安全。這是對台灣國家安全而言至關重要的領域，因為過去幾年，台灣人民看到在影響政治結果的脅迫性經濟行動帶來的後果。

他說，台灣以及澳洲等地的農民和製造商，都受到基於政治而非科學之經濟制裁的傷害。而這一切都不斷地顛覆自由貿易和國際秩序。因此，台灣必須努力加強與志同道合夥伴的貿易連結，同時確保台灣在更安全的供應鏈中的角色。

他指出，台美簽署 21世紀貿易倡議是雙向貿易和投資的強大象徵，未來，他將尋求與其他重要貿易夥伴達成雙邊和多邊協議。同時，他將支持新創本土產業，減少不必要的管制以鼓勵投資，並努力確保民眾能更公平地享有經濟成長帶來的成果。

至於第三，他說，他將建設一個更加全球化、能夠為許多全球議題做出貢獻的台灣。他很自豪地看到台灣於今年初，派遣了全亞洲第一支醫療團隊到烏克蘭，除此之外，台灣還是世衛、教育、文化和高科技經濟領域的領銜者。民進黨將努力地將台灣的未來與全球民主社會做進一步的連結，也將與國際夥伴合作，識別並反擊假訊息，建立共同戰線來捍衛台灣民眾所珍視的價值。

賴清德表示，第四，他對於穩定，且具有原則的兩岸領導力的承諾從未如此堅定。儘管軍事和經濟挑戰不斷增加，實踐務實主義和維繫一致性仍將是他的首要任務。他將努力不懈地支持兩岸現狀，因為這符合中華民國台灣和國際社會的最佳利益。

賴清德還介紹了特別準備的茶點給與會的外交使節，充分展現了台灣的多元性，包括馬來西亞新住民製作的咖哩餃、原住民改良創新的小米甜甜圈、傳統客家草仔粿，以及阿里山的台灣高山茶。

賴清德也強調，他相信多元性是台灣最大的優勢之一，並致力於構築一個讓每個人，無論其種族、宗教或背景為何，都感到受歡迎和受到重視的社會。

Verbatim Script of Chairman Lai Ching-te’s Speech for Election Briefing for the 2024 Presidential ＆ Legislative Elections (English ＆ Chinese)

賴清德主席於民進黨2024大選外交使節選舉說明會英文致詞稿（中英對照版）

Good morning everyone. This is the DPP's first diplomatic briefing since I was elected chairperson. I want to welcome you all and share with you our policies and prospects going into the 2024 elections.

大家早安! 這是我當選民進黨主席以來的首次外交簡報。我想藉此機會歡迎大家，並與大家分享我們2024年大選的政策和選情。

I’ve had the opportunity to meet many of you in my capacity as vice president and previously as premier and Tainan mayor. But as some of you may know I actually started my career as a medical doctor and was inspired to join politics after the Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1996.

我曾以副總統、閣揆和台南市市長的身份，與在座的許多位好朋友見過面。但正如在座有些人所知，我職業生涯的起點是作為一位醫生，並於1996年台海危機後，受到啟發而投身政壇。

My duty then was the same as it is today： to protect the people of Taiwan and our democracy from the challenges we face.

那時我的職責與今天相同：在我們面臨的挑戰當前，保護台灣人民和我們的民主。

As we look at the 2024 elections and upcoming campaign we recognize that this is the most significant work we have ahead of us. Our defining issue is how we can keep Taiwan prosperous safe and free in the face of mounting regional and global challenges.

我們深知 2024 年的大選和即將到來的競選活動是我們未來最重要的工作。當前我們面臨的關鍵性挑戰是，面對日益嚴峻的區域和全球挑戰，如何維繫台灣的繁榮、安全和自由。

I will stand up to these challenges.

我將勇敢地面對這些挑戰。

Over the past few years the international community has voiced growing support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. I’m grateful to each and every one of these voices. Not only are they essential to Taiwan's security but they also show the people of Taiwan are not alone.

過去幾年來，國際社會對台海和平穩定的支持日益增加。我感謝所有支持台灣聲音。它們不僅對台灣的安全至關重要，也證明台灣人民並不孤單。

However there is more we must do here at home. Peace and stability should not become just election slogans; instead they should be the foundation of responsible and sustainable policies. This is precisely what I seek to put forward.

但我們在國內還必須做地更多。和平與穩定不應只是淪為競選口號，而應成為負責任且永續性政策的基礎----而這正是我希望提出的。

As president I will implement a four-pillar plan for peace. We will be clear about the challenges we face and the steps Taiwan must take to protect our freedoms democracy and way of life.

作為總統，我將執行以四大支柱構築成的和平計劃。我們會正視我們面臨的挑戰，以及明確執行必要措施來保護我們的自由、民主和生活方式。

First and foremost building up Taiwan's deterrence is key. Under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen we have increased defense budgets reformed the conscription and reserve systems and supported new practices and capabilities within our military.

首先最重要的是，提升台灣的嚇阻力為關鍵。在蔡英文總統的領導下，我們增加了國防預算，改革了徵兵與後備役制度，並支持我們軍隊的新政策和國防實力。

I will continue to expedite these crucial reforms with the understanding that a strong national defense reduces risks of armed conflict. We will transition to an asymmetric fighting force with greater survivable agile and cost-effective capabilities.

深刻體認到強大的國防實力可以減少武裝衝突的風險，我將繼續加速這些關鍵改革，包括加速國防轉型，加強具成本效益、敏捷性及存活力的非對稱戰力。

My objective is clear： We must always ensure that war remains an unthinkable option for all parties involved.

我的目標很明確：我們必須確保戰爭對各方而言，持續為一個無法想像的選項。

The second area is economic security—the pillar that is essential to our national security.

第二個領域是經濟安全----對我們國家安全而言相當重要的的支柱。

Over the past few years we have seen the results of coercive actions that are designed to affect political outcomes. Farmers and manufacturers in Taiwan and in even places such as Australia have been hurt by economic sanctions that were based on politics rather than science.

過去幾年，我們看到了旨在影響政治結果的脅迫性行動帶來的後果。台灣以及澳洲等地的農民和製造商都受到基於政治而非科學之經濟制裁的傷害。

All of this continues to upend free trade and the international rules-based order.

所有這一切都持續在顛覆自由貿易和基於規則的國際秩序。

As a result we must work to further trade linkages with like-minded partners while ensuring our participation in more-secure supply chains. The signing of the Taiwan-U.S. Initiative on 21st Century Trade is a strong symbol for such links.

因此，我們必須努力加強與志同道合的貿易夥伴的貿易連結，同時確保我們在更安全的供應鏈中的角色。台美簽署 21世紀貿易倡議是此連結的強大象徵。

In the future I will pursue bilateral and multilateral agreements with other important trading partners. At the same time I will support new and innovative domestic industries remove unnecessary regulations to encourage investments and strive to ensure that the fruits of economic growth are more evenly enjoyed.

未來，我將尋求與其他重要貿易夥伴達成雙邊和多邊協議。同時，我將支持新創本土產業，解除不必要的管制以鼓勵投資，並努力確保民眾能更公平地享有經濟成長帶來的成果。

The third pillar is to build a more globally-facing Taiwan that is capable of contributing to many world-wide issues. I was proud to see Taiwan send the first medical team from Asia to Ukraine earlier this year. We also stand as a leader in global health education culture and the high-tech economy.

第三個支柱是建設一個更加面向全球、能夠為許多國際議題做出貢獻的台灣。我很自豪地看到台灣於今年初派遣了全亞洲第一支醫療團隊到烏克蘭。我們還是世衛、教育、文化和高科技經濟領域的領頭羊。

I will endeavor to further connect the future of Taiwan with the global community of democracies. We will also work in conjunction with partners to identify and counter disinformation creating a common front to defend the values we hold.

我將努力地將台灣的未來與全球民主社會做進一步的連結。我們還將與國際夥伴合作，來識別並反擊假訊息，建立共同戰線來捍衛我們的價值。

Lastly my commitment to steady and principled cross-strait leadership has never been stronger.

最後，我對於穩定且具有原則的兩岸領導力之承諾從未如此堅定。

Despite increased military and economic challenges pragmatism and consistency will remain my top priorities. I will work tirelessly to support the peaceful cross-strait status quo—which is in the best interests of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the international community.

儘管軍事和經濟挑戰不斷增加，維繫務實及一致性將是我的首要任務。我將努力不懈地支持兩岸和平現狀，這符合中華民國台灣與國際社會的最佳利益。

We must maintain a steady hand as we navigate increasingly turbulent waters. This has been the DPP's commitment over the past seven years and it will be my continued commitment as future president.

在日益動盪的國際環境中，我們必須保持穩定。這是民進黨過去七年的承諾，也是我未來作為總統將延續的承諾。

To carry out the above plans we must win the upcoming presidential and legislative elections. I have confidence we will do so by putting forward sustainable policies and strong candidates including many third-party candidates that are part of our democratic alliance.

為了實踐上述的計劃，我們必須贏得即將到來的總統和立法委員選舉。我相信，透過推出永續性的政策和有力的候選人，包括屬於我們民主聯盟的許多第三黨候選人，我們最終將能夠贏得選舉勝利。

In closing I want to tell you about the special selection of gifts we have prepared to showcase the diversity of Taiwan. In this bag you will find Malaysian curry puffs indigenous millet donuts Hakka sticky rice cakes and Alisan high-mountain tea.

最後，我也想與大家分享我們特別準備的禮物，它們展現了台灣的多元性。這個袋子裡有馬來西亞咖哩餃、原住民小米甜甜圈、客家草仔粿，還有阿里山高山茶。

I believe that diversity is one of our greatest strengths and we are committed to creating a society where everyone feels welcome and valued regardless of their ethnicity religion or background.

我相信多元性是我們最大的優勢之一，我們致力於構築一個讓每個人----無論其種族、宗教或背景為何----都感到受歡迎和受到重視的社會。

Once again welcome to the DPP headquarters and thank you for your interest in our elections. I hope you enjoy the refreshments and find today's briefing helpful in learning more about our plans for the future.

我再次歡迎大家來到民進黨總部，並感謝各位對我們的選舉感到興趣。我希望各位喜歡我們的茶點，並覺得今天的簡報有助於各位更深入了解我們未來的計劃。

Thank you.

謝謝大家。