[tw death]



Cancellation of Waterbomb Osaka



A staff was shot in the head by the high pressure water gun that was operating at 120km/h during rehearsal, the staff was then pronounced dead in the hospital



🔗https://t.co/rx82WQAWLZpic.twitter.com/iSAB7lgyQp https://t.co/cWLtmV9kum