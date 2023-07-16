美國一名30歲網紅海莉（Haley Odlozil），自2015年被診斷出卵巢癌第3C期之後，在社群平台TikTok上分享抗癌經歷，擁有逾250萬名粉絲追蹤。誰料，其丈夫泰勒奧德洛齊爾 (Taylor Odlozil)近日在社群上公布海莉不敵病魔離世的消息，享年30歲。
綜合《紐約郵報》、《人物》等外媒報導，泰勒與海莉是高中情侶，兩人相識於2008年，然而在2015年，同時也是兩人結婚的前幾週時，女方被確診罹患卵巢癌，不過他們並未因此放棄希望，持續接受治療，更透過代孕的方式，迎來今年滿4歲的兒子維斯頓（Weston）。此外，海莉也在這期間透過老公的鏡頭，記錄下自己與病魔對抗的過程。
@taylorodlozil
It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away. I cannot begin to describe the amount of heart ache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing. I never knew my heart could physically hurt. Ive never seen someone fight so hard to live. Her love for me, Weston, her family, & her friends is what has kept her going for so many years, especially the last 8 months. Im so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her. I am so grateful for the lessons I have learned from Haley. As the husband I have seen every moment. The happy ones & the sad ones. One thing I can tell you, she suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last 8 years. The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her but so overwhelmingly sad Im not there to see it. My fear of death is so much less knowing I will get to see her one day completely healed. I cannot wait for that day. Im so thankful I got to see Haley fulfill her life purpose of becoming a mom. She was an incredible mother. My heart breaks most for Weston. I dont think he will ever fully understand what he meant to Haley. He was everything to her. I love you Haley. More than I can put into words. You are a part of who I am and I will never stop loving you. I cant wait to see you again. Thank you to all our friends & family for so much support & prayers for so long. Because of who Haley is, her story has exploded across the world. Ive received emails & messages from people from just about every country. She has changed so many people & brought awareness to this terrible disease. Im so proud of that. She always said she didnt want her suffering to be wasted. Haley wanted people to learn from her. I would say she accomplished that! So due to the large following Haley has developed, I will not be sharing the funeral arrangements. Any friends & family that need the information please message me or any of my close friends. I have also decided I will not be posting on social media for a while. I need some time to process with my son. ♬ Gratitude - Brandon Lake
豈料，泰勒於14日在IG上發文，寫下：「我懷著難以置信的悲傷告訴大家，我親愛的海莉去世了。我無法形容我自己和我們整個家庭正在經歷的心痛和悲傷。」透露妻子海莉離世的消息。在該篇貼文中，泰勒除了一併附上一家三口在海邊展露笑顏的模樣，更寫下近10次的「我愛你」、「還想見你」等字句，顯見他難掩悲痛的心情。
事實上，泰勒與海莉近期曾接受《人物》的訪問，透露他們分享抗癌故事的原因：「卵巢癌的前期症狀非常模糊，舉凡抽筋、背痛等，而這些症狀其實是女性們在生活中會經歷的事情，進而被忽視。因此，擁有一個分享和提高人們對這些症狀認知的平台，我們認為這是非常重要的。此做法能使人們意識到這是一種真正的疾病，並去醫院檢查。」更提及自身的經歷：「如果我當時也能聽見這些資訊，或許能在癌症早期時就發現了。」
