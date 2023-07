🇨🇳Kyle Anderson on his Weibo:



"Hello, fans in China. This is Li Kaier. I'm so happy to announce that I would be representing China in the World Cup."



"(I'm) Really proud and honored to wear the Team China jersey."#NBA #Timberwolves @el_baloncesto @hoopnut @AIIThingsWolves pic.twitter.com/2LOEVDOtIh