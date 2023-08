Lancet “weeds” attacks again.



The MoD 🇷🇺 showed footage of the work of kamikaze drones "Lancet-3" on the equipment of the Banderites 🇺🇦 in the direction of Svatovo-Kremennaya



Targets include a Swedish CV9040, a Slovenian M-80A and two Soviet BMP-1s. pic.twitter.com/CM3WiH1zG5