Percentage contribution of the #G7 countries and #BRICS to the world economy by years.

1992: BRICS - 16.45%, G7 - 45.80%

2002: BRICS - 19.34%, G7 - 42.34%

2012: BRICS - 28.28%, G7 - 32.82%

2022: BRICS - 31.67%, G7 - 30.31%

Forecast-2028: BRICS-33.65%, G7-27.77%

