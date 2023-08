The EU is set to import a record amount of LNG from Russia this year, the FT says

🇷🇺🚢🇪🇺



📈 EU imports of Russian LNG were up 40% for Jan.-July compared with the same period in 2021

👀 That's despite the EU aiming to wean itself off Russian fuel by 2027https://t.co/EbIl5ekeYT pic.twitter.com/M3vGMNLrYP