Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in western #Zaporizhia Oblast and reportedly advanced on September 1. The UKR General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces achieved unspecified success in the Novodanylivka-Novopokropivka direction. (1/4) https://t.co/mwMH8VMG1C https://t.co/lGB5yefWnc pic.twitter.com/AtFQc1GWmE