In China, this vlogger took apart a Huawei Mate 60 Pro #smartphone, and all components are 100% developed/made by China (from #Kirin9000S chip to the camera)! This is proof that US tech blockade against Huawei failed! #China #HuaweiMate60Pro#Huawei @DongshengNews #TechNews pic.twitter.com/Ozw0fF5Smh