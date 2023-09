Poland bought another 6 batteries (48 launchers) of the Patriot Missile Defense System today.



It includes:



- 12 LTAMDS 360 vision radars

- Hundreds of PAC-3 MSE missiles

- Training & logistics packages



Price of the 2nd phase of the WISŁA air defense program?



~ USD 15 billion pic.twitter.com/1qOredGUlM