Hanwha displayed scale model of the amphibious KAAV-II at MADEX 2023.

Prototype vehicle (PV) should be currently in testing.

The KAAV-II weight is 35 tons, the speed in water 20 km/h and the armament is to be a remote-controlled turret with a 40mm CTA gun.

